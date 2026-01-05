BJP's Sangeet Som claims death threats from suspected Bangladeshi numbers; FIR lodged

Meerut (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Monday alleged that he received death threats from phone numbers suspected to be from Bangladesh, days after he opposed the inclusion of a cricketer from the neighbouring country in an Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation launched following Som's complaint about threatening text messages, phone calls and video calls on his mobile phone at around 8 am on Monday, police said.

The messages allegedly contained threats to kill him and blow up the premises of some prominent news channels, they said.

Station House Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh said that during preliminary investigation, the numbers from which the calls and messages were sent appeared to be linked to Bangladesh.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the cyber cell and other technical agencies have been roped in to examine call detail records and digital evidence," he said.

Police officials said the threats could be linked to a recent public statement made by Som.

On December 31, he had opposed the inclusion of a Bangladeshi cricketer in Kolkata Knight Riders amid the outrage over violence against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring nation. Subsequently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to release the player concerned from the team.

"In Bangladesh, Hindus are being tortured, killed, they are being thrown out of their homes, stripped and beaten... Buying players from there is treason against the country. People like Shah Rukh Khan are traitors," Som had said.

Reacting to the threats, Som told PTI that he would continue to raise issues related to Sanatan Dharma and national interest with full conviction.

"Such threats will not intimidate me," he said.

Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said efforts are on to identify the accused based on technical analysis. "Strict action will be taken against those responsible," he said.