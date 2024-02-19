BJP's Satish Poonia calls Congress 'divided house'

Jodhpur: Former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Monday here that the Congress is a "divided house" and there is a lack of leadership and direction in the party, which is proven by the "fact" that its leader Rahul Gandhi undertakes yatras at "irrelevant times".

He said that it is doubtful whether the "directionless and leadership-lacking" Congress will be able to compete with the BJP.

Poonia reached Jodhpur on Monday to pay floral tributes to Chitra Singh, wife of Manvendra Singh Jasol.

While talking to the media, Poonia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently undertook a religious pilgrimage, which also covered the south.

"Those areas comprise approximately 125 Lok Sabha seats, while Rahul Gandhi is holding yatra where there are only 25 seats. This shows their lack of foresight," he said, adding that there is confusion in the Congress regarding issues, actions and leaders.

"There is chaos in the Congress camp, and an internal discord still persists. The way dissension has occurred, especially in the northern states, and insecurity prevails among leaders there," he said.

Poonia said that in 2014, the people of the country voted against dynasty, casteism, family politics, and corruption, while in 2019, they voted on trust.

"This time, the votes will be for the future," he said. PTI COR MNK MNK