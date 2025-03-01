BJP's Satish Poonia urges Gujarat CM to compensate Rajasthani traders for losses in Surat fire

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, urging him to provide compensation or sanction an economic package for the traders from Rajasthan who suffered losses in the Surat fire tragedy.

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey textile market in Surat city on February 26, damaging more than 800 shops located in the building.

Poonia, the former Rajasthan BJP president said most of the shops damaged in the fire were owned by traders from Rajasthan.

"The incident has not only caused financial losses to the traders but has also left many workers in the market in an economic crisis," he said.

Poonia requested the Gujarat chief minister to ensure that the affected traders and workers receive appropriate compensation or an economic package in accordance with the rules.