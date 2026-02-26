BJP's Satish Poonia urges party workers to make PM Modi's Ajmer rally a success

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP leader Satish Poonia on Thursday urged party office-bearers and workers ensure maximum participation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally in Ajmer.

"PM Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to make India a developed nation. It is a matter of pride that the country has a leader committed to continuous service and development," he said.

Poonia was on a visit to Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts on Thursday.

During his visit to Sriganganagar, Poonia also met Swami Brahmdev Maharaj, founder of Jagdamba Blind School, and congratulated him on being conferred the Padma Shri for his work towards integrating persons with disabilities into the mainstream.

He expressed gratitude to the Union government for honouring him. Several BJP leaders and party functionaries were present during the meetings and interactions. PTI SDA SKY SKY