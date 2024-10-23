BJP's Satyendra Nath Tiwari, Kamlesh Singh file nominations for Jharkhand polls

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP's Satyendra Nath Tiwari filed his nomination papers from Garhwa assembly seat on Wednesday in the presence of Union minister Satish Chandra Dubey.

Tiwari will contest against JMM candidate and Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, who had defeated him by 23,522 votes in the 2019 assembly polls from the seat.

"I will win the seat with a big margin, as this time I find no challenge from the seat," Tiwari told reporters after filing his nomination papers.

He claimed that Thakur, Jharkhand drinking water and sanitation department minister did nothing for the people of the constituency. "There are several charges of corruption against him," he alleged.

Dubey claimed that BJP would register a Haryana-like victory in Jharkhand and would form a government with full majority.

Another BJP nominee Kamlesh Singh, who recently shifted to the saffron party from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), filed his nomination papers from Hussainabad assembly seat in Palamu district.

"I feel proud of getting the opportunity to contest the polls on BJP ticket. I will win the seat with a big margin over 25,000 this time," Singh said.

Singh had defeated RJD's Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav by 9,849 votes in 2019 assembly polls from the seat on NCP ticket.

Polling to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly in the state will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SAN RG