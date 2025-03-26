'Purely political': Mayawati on BJP's plan to distribute 32 lakhs 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to minorities

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati called the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' for the minorities a political move on Wednesday, a day after it was announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had on Tuesday launched the nationwide programme aimed at engaging with the minorities, starting with the distribution of kits containing eatables and clothes for women.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "While the BJP's announcement to send the Prime Minister's 'love message and gift' as 'Saugat-e-Modi' to 32 lakh poor minority families on occasions such as Eid, Baisakhi, Good Friday, and Easter may seem like a benevolent gesture, it only serves their political interests."

1. भाजपा द्वारा ईद, बैसाखी, गुड फ्राइडे, ईस्टर पर 32 लाख गरीब अल्पसंख्यक परिवारों तक ’सौगात-ए-मोदी’ के रूप में पीएम का ’प्रेम संदेश व भेंट’ पहुँचाने की घोषणा यह केवल इनका राजनीतिक स्वार्थ। जब मुस्लिम व बहुजन समाज जान-माल, मजहब की सुरक्षा को लेकर दुखी व चिन्तित तो इसका क्या लाभ? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 26, 2025

She said she wonders what good the move would do when "the Muslim and Bahujan community" continue to live in fear and poverty.

Mayawati said the BJP should have focused on addressing the root causes of these communities' struggles by giving them job opportunities and a safe environment to live in.

"Instead of distributing temporary gifts, the central and state governments should have made permanent arrangements to combat the immense poverty, unemployment, and backwardness that these communities face. Ensuring their security and stability should be a priority," she said.