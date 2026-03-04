BJP's schemes in Haryana will be implemented in Punjab if voted to power in 2027: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the schemes being implemented in his state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership would also be rolled out in Punjab if the BJP comes to power there in 2027.

Saini was speaking to mediapersons during his visit to Gurdwara Chola Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

He said the welfare schemes running in Haryana would be implemented in Punjab as well if the BJP forms the government in the border state.

Over the past few months, Saini has often been seen donning a turban during his frequent visits to Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

He has been presenting a model of his governance to the people of the neighbouring state.

Referring to the Haryana budget he presented in the Assembly on March 2, Saini said he mentioned Guru Nanak Dev’s message of “Kirat kar, Naam jap, Vand chhak” (earn honestly, remember God and share with others).

On his visit to Dera Baba Nanak, he said he had come to pay obeisance.

Responding to a query on the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, Saini said it was opened due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi.

“Some things happen. Time will come. All things are in knowledge… some way, with the blessings of Guru Nanak, will come out,” he said.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The corridor has remained shut since May 7, 2025, after Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Saini also greeted the people of Punjab on the occasion of Hola Mohalla.

The chief minister further said that Haryana and Punjab were one, replying to another question. This is the land of Gurus, he added.

“On November 1, 1966, two brothers (Punjab and Haryana) were separated. Our festivals and culture are the same. Gurus' blessings and teachings are guiding us even today,” he said.

Saini said he came not to do any politics but to seek blessings of the Gurus.