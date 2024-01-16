BJP's Shergill seeks resumption of flights from Adampur to Delhi

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said he, along with some party leaders, met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to seek the resumption of flights from Adampur to Delhi.

Besides, he also urged the minister to start a direct flight from Adampur to Varanasi, which is the birthplace of Guru Ravidas and has the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, keeping in view the faith and belief of all communities.

Shergill was accompanied by party leaders from Punjab, including Sushil Sharma, Ashok Sareen and Rajesh Kapoor, according to a statement.

Shergill apprised the Union minister that looking at the potential and requirement of air connectivity to the Doaba region of Punjab, along with adjoining border areas of Himachal Pradesh, on May 1, 2018, the central government had permitted a low-cost airline to operate flights on the Delhi-Adampur sector under the UDAN scheme.

"This flight successfully operated till March 2020. Seeing the positive response of the air traffic and catering to the demands of the sector, your good self approved the construction of a new terminal building with the intent to add Mumbai, Jaipur-Adampur sector," he told the Union Minister.

The BJP spokesperson informed Scindia that despite immense traffic and demand, the low-cost airline has not operated any flight in this particular sector since November 2020 (barring the two days of operation in April 2021), which is causing "grave" inconvenience to the commuters, visitors and residents of Doaba region.

"In addition, in the absence of any flight, the new terminal construction project being undertaken by AAI will be an exercise in futile. Therefore, your kind intervention is requested to the extent of directing airlines to resume flights on the Delhi-Adampur-Delhi sector along with the additional proposed sectors at the earliest," he requested the minister.

Shergill also took up another issue of the initiation of Adampur-Varanasi-Adampur flights. PTI CHS VSD RHL