'BJP's show flopped on opening day,' claims SP president Akhilesh Yadav after first phase poll

Meerut, Apr 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the first phase of polling has changed the atmosphere in the state and BJP's film has flopped on the opening day.

"The wind has changed. It's not only that their film has flopped, but also no one wants to listen to their repeated story. No one wants to give them their vote," Yadav said, addressing an election rally seeking support for the SP and INDIA bloc candidate Sunita Verma.

He called Meerut "a land of revolutionaries" and urged the people to help the country get "freedom from the BJP." The first phase of polling was held in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the western region of the state on Friday.

Taking a dig at Modi's guarantees, the SP president termed them a new fraud against the public.

"The new guarantees are fraud, and everyone should be wary of them. It is not a guarantee but 'ghanti'. We believe in the big guarantee of the Constitution given by Ambedkar. We want that guarantee which gives us honour, jobs, reservation," he said.

Yadav said the "guarantees" made by the BJP in its manifesto, including its promise of doubling farmers' income and two crore jobs, were nothing but empty rhetoric.

He said that this election is for saving the Constitution and democracy.

Yadav accused the BJP of being the epicentre of corruption and said that the party doesn't want to talk about electoral bonds, through which, he alleged, it extorted money leveraging the powers of the ED, CBI and Income Tax office.

"We think of the future but BJP does negative politics. I appeal to all to keep a strict eye on the booths and finish its game.

"The people from the BJP have come here after ten years. Must we not hold it to account for all these years? The farmers are dejected. They were forced to go through a lot of problems. They agitated in Delhi. And subsequently the three black laws had to be withdrawn," he said.

Yadav said that if it comes to power, the INDIA bloc will ensure that the farmers' get the minimum support price for their crops as is their demand.

Polling in Meerut is slated in the second phase on April 26. PTI SAB VN VN