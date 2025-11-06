BJP's show of unity: Bhajanlal Sharma, Vasundhara Raje hold roadshow ahead of Anta bypoll

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Thursday put up a show of strength ahead of the bypoll in Anta assembly constituency, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje jointly holding a roadshow in support of party candidate Morpal Suman in Mangrol town of Baran district.

The 2.5-kilometre roadshow, which began from Subhash Chowk and concluded in Siswali Tiraha, drew large crowds, with people showering flower petals along the way. More than 50 welcome gates were erected along the route.

Sharma, Raje and other leaders greeted people from a open-roofed campaign vehicle.

According to party leaders, the event was aimed at sending out a message of unity within the organisation ahead of the November 11 polling.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma listed out the development works carried out by his government in the area.

He urged the youths not to worry over employment, assuring his government's commitment to provide 4 lakh jobs during its tenure.

"This is the government with a vision of development and welfare of the poor and farmers. They (Congress) were people who stood for falsehood and loot," Sharma said.

The chief minister pointed out that question papers were leaked several times during the previous Congress rule but none of it happened during the two years of his government.

In her address, Vasundhara Raje brought to the chief minister's attention the concern of the region's farmers over crop loss compensation.

Raje said the farmers of the area are receiving next to nothing as compensation now, as their damage did not cater to the criteria. If the damage they suffered is considered under the State Disaster Relief Fund norms, they will get an adequate amount, Raje said, promising to send a proposal in writing to the chief minister.

She also urged the chief minister to take note of Bajri tenders for Parvati river, to which the public applauded and shouted in joy. Raje assured action on the issue.

Earlier, Sharma reached Jhalawar by a chartered flight and arrived in Mangrol by helicopter. Police and district administration had made elaborate security arrangements, with heavy deployment along the route.

Anta will go to polls on November 11 and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena following conviction in a criminal case.

The seat is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP's Morpal Suman, Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya and Independent candidate Naresh Meena. PTI COR SDA RUK RUK