BJP's Shripad Naik leading in North Goa, Cong ahead in South Goa

Panaji, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP MP and Union minister Shripad Naik was leading in North Goa Lok Sabha seat and Congress nominee Viriato Fernandes was ahead in South Goa seat, as per the latest trends available on Tuesday for the two constituencies in the coastal state.

Naik is seeking a sixth term from the North Goa seat, where he was leading by 95,827 votes against his nearest Congress rival Ramakant Khalap.

In South Goa, former Navy veteran Fernandes was ahead of BJP candidate Pallavi Dempo by 22,613 votes, as per the latest figures available on the Election Commission's website.

The Congress this time refused ticket to its sitting South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha.