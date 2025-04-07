BJP's Siroya urges Karnataka govt not to lift Bandipur night traffic ban

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday appealed to the Karnataka government to resist any pressure to lift the ban on night-time traffic through Bandipur National Park.

Siroya’s statements came a day after environmentalists backed by a pro-Kannada outfit Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and farmers’ association Karnataka Raitha Sangha staged a protest at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district against the lifting of night traffic ban in eco-sensitive Bandipur National Park, which is home to many endangered species.

In a statement, the BJP MP said the state should remain committed to Wildlife protection.

According to him, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka is a vital symbol of the state's commitment to biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

Citing a Wildlife Conservation Foundation study, he pointed out that between 2005 and 2007, 286 wildlife animals were killed in road accidents in the area.

In response to the wildlife deaths, the Karnataka government introduced a night traffic ban in 2009, restricting vehicular movement from 9 pm to 6 am, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

“The night ban on National Highway-766, which cuts through the sanctuary, has proven highly effective in curbing wildlife fatalities. Between 2010 and 2018, wildlife deaths plummeted to just 34, underscoring the ban's significant impact,” Siroya said.

He added that in 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the ban after Kerala petitioned to lift it.

Multiple high-level committees and meetings between the chief ministers of both states had consistently concluded that the ban was critical for ecological preservation, a stance also supported by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

“Successive governments of all political parties in Karnataka, including the one led by Congress, have consistently upheld the night traffic ban, in the past. But unfortunately, recent developments suggest growing efforts to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve,” he alleged.

Siroya claimed that in November 2024, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's comments advocating for a relaxation of the restrictions ignited concerns.

These moves have sparked fears that the Congress-led government in the state may be yielding to political pressure to lift the crucial ban, the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

Referring to media reports, he claimed that Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre was recently instructed by AICC General Secretary, K C Venugopal, to ease the ban.

He charged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with being "silent" on his government’s position.

“Instead of prioritising conservation, the Congress government appears to be focused on pleasing the Congress first family. This is a complete betrayal of not only Karnataka’s environmental legacy, but also the commitment that Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, had shown to wildlife conservation and biodiversity,” Siroya said. PTI GMS GMS ROH