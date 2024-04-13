BJP's slogan of 400 seats is to divert public attention from their defeat, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Apr 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday termed BJP’s slogan ‘Abki Baar, Chaar Sau Paar’ (This time more than 400 seats) a strategy to divert public attention.

He said the INDIA bloc and the anti-BJP parties will come to power this time at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

"BJP’s slogan is a strategy to divert public attention from the fact that they are not coming to power again. According to me, NDA will not get an absolute majority this time. The INDIA bloc members and other parties which are against BJP will get majority," the chief minister told reporters.

"Because they know they will not get a simple majority in the Parliament, they are diverting the minds of people. BJP is going to be defeated," he added.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP was never in favour of the Indian Constitution, which is evident from the fact that BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde who gave a statement regarding changing the Constitution, was not expelled from the party.

"You should read (Hindutva ideologue) V D Savarkar and the second chief of RSS M S Golwalkar’s statements when the Constitution came into effect. Both Savarkar and Golwalkar opposed the Indian Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," Siddaramaiah alleged. PTI GMS GMS KH