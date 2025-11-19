BJP's social media cell targeting me because I took stringent measures to curb corruption: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday alleged that the BJP's social media cell was targeting him because he took stringent measures to curb corruption and ensured that widows, orphans, women, labourers and farmers got their rights.

Addressing a gathering at Baddi, CM Sukhu attacked the previous BJP government for allegedly turning a blind eye on corruption. He alleged that the previous BJP government gave away 5,000 bighas of land worth hundreds of crores to big industrial houses for just Rs 1.12 crore, under the guise of customised packages.

The stamp duty was waived and provisions were made to supply electricity at Rs 3 per unit for five years and even free water, he said, adding that "as long as I am the chief minister, I will not allow the state's assets to be plundered. We are custodians of Himachal Pradesh's resources." "The BJP's social media cell is targeting me because I took stringent measures to curb corruption and ensured that widows, orphans, women, labourers and farmers got their rights," he said in a statement issued here.

The previous BJP government allegedly left behind a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore pertaining to employees. For electoral gains, it opened various institutes in the last six months of its tenure without proper budgetary provisions and staff, he further alleged.

The state government was safeguarding the interests of Himachal, and that's why we returned Rs 30 crore received from the Centre for the bulk drug park and decided to develop it on our own, he said.

He also said that the government is going to make large-scale recruitment in various departments.

Earlier, Sukhu announced the opening of a Public Works Department (PWD) Division in the Doon Assembly constituency of the Solan district. He also announced the upgradation of Baddi Civil Hospital to 100 beds and Rs 25 crore for construction of the SDM office and Rs 10 crore for construction of a sports stadium.

He said that facilities in Baddi must match the growing population, adding that a modern bus stand would be constructed at Baddi, for which adequate funds would be provided. He announced that the Baddi, Barotiwala and Chandi schools would have CBSE curriculum from the next academic session.

He reiterated that he has repeatedly offered to accompany all the seven BJP MPs to seek financial assistance from the Centre for the monsoon disaster-affected families. The prime minister himself had announced a package of Rs 1,500 crore but we have not received the funds yet, and we were helping the families with our own resources, the CM said.

He distributed Rs 17,62,000 to 18 families as per Himachal Pradesh Relief Manual and cheques of Rs 17,03,000 to 15 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin as final instalment in Doon constituency. PTI BPL MNK MNK