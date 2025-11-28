BJP's Sreelekha questions delay in filing complaint against Mamkoottathil MLA, backs survivor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) BJP leader R Sreelekha on Friday questioned the delay in filing the sexual harrassment complaint against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, while expressing her support for the survivor.

Sreelekha, who is contesting the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on a BJP ticket, made the remarks in a Facebook post.

The former Director General of Police said she has always stood with survivors and will continue to do so.

“The only regret is why she could not file a complaint until now. Why was a case not registered all this time?” she wrote.

She also sought to know why the complainant had to approach the Chief Minister directly.

“Was it to give the accused time to switch off his phone and go into hiding or secure anticipatory bail? Or to prevent more influential people involved in the Sabarimala gold theft from being arrested?” she asked.

Sreelekha said there should be no delay or lapse in protecting victims.

“I hope other young women he allegedly harassed will also file complaints soon,” she said.

Later, she clarified to reporters that she raised concerns about the delay in registering the case.

“The allegations were raised several months back. Police should have taken action then,” she said.

Meanwhile, the LDF and BJP continued to allege that the Congress and UDF had protected Mamkoottathil.

“Shafi Parambil and former KPCC president K Sudhakaran publicly supported him without hesitation. It was like challenging the people of Kerala and women here,” Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

He added that the government would proceed legally and no compromise would be made.

“Apart from political issues, the morality of Congress will also be discussed in the upcoming local body election,” he said.

Sivankutty said Mamkoottathil should resign from the Assembly for moral reasons.

Asked about actor and MLA Mukesh, who also faced a sexual harassment case, he said he was unaware of the details.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also said Mamkoottathil no longer deserved to continue as MLA and must resign.

“The Congress must demand his resignation. There will be a thorough probe,” he said.

Former BJP state president K Surendran said people would not believe that Mamkoottathil is absconding.

“He might have received help to go into hiding. It cannot be considered a normal case,” he said.

Surendran alleged that the Kerala Police have details of other women who were targeted by Mamkoottathil.

“But the police are not taking any action. There is a deliberate attempt to delay his arrest,” he said.

BJP leader C Krishnakumar said the party would launch strong protests until Mamkoottathil resigns and is arrested.

“After the complaint was filed, the MLA fled. Earlier, when allegations were raised, he stayed away instead of answering them,” Krishnakumar said. PTI TBA TBA ROH