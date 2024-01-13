BJP’s ST wing to hold mega tribal rally in Ranchi on Feb 11

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha on Saturday announced to hold a mega tribal rally here on February 11 on occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Tilka Manjhi.

Party’s national general secretary Raddha Mohan Das Agarwal told reporters here that lakhs of tribals from different states including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya will participate in the rally.

He said, "The rally will be a game-changer and bring a sea change in Jharkhand politics." Agarwal added that the recent election results of three states have made it clear that tribal community has put its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. PTI SAN SAN MNB