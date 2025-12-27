BJP's state chief more significant than national president of SP: Pankaj Chaudhary

Agra (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday said his party's state chief holds a more significant position than the national president of Akhilesh Yadav's party.

Targeting Yadav and the INDIA bloc in Agra, Chaudhary said, "To become the state president of many parties in the INDIA bloc, such as the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, one would have to be reborn into their respective families." The BJP's state president holds a more significant position than the national president of Akhilesh Yadav's party, he said.

In a post on X, Chaudhary said, "Today, during my visit to the Braj region, I participated in a grand welcome ceremony organised by party officials and dedicated workers upon reaching the Agra border. This love and unwavering dedication of the workers towards the organisation is our greatest strength." He added, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated workers and colleagues in Agra for this immense affection and respect." In another post, Chaudhary said he also visited the birthplace of the revered Deendayal Upadhyaya in Mathura during his visit and paid respect by garlanding his statue.

"I am deeply touched by the warmth and affection with which the senior officials, elected representatives, and dedicated party workers present on this occasion greeted me. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my energetic colleagues in Mathura for this immense love and respect," the state BJP chief said. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK