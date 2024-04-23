BJP's statements about helping Palampur victim 'political stunt': Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday dubbed the statements of BJP leaders about providing medical-relief-cum-assistance to the Palampur victim who was stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon as a "political stunt" ahead of elections.

A 21-year-old female student was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man near the Palampur bus stand in the Kangra district on Saturday. The man has since been arrested and booked for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, as per the police.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her arms and head, and was being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, police said. The chief minister had met with the family members of the student in Palampur on Monday and assured them of strict action in the case, besides bearing the expense on treatment of the injured girl.

Talking to mediapersons at Sera in the Hamirpur district, he said that the BJP leaders, especially the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, is upset because BJP workers everywhere are saddened by the arrival of new leaders.

Referring to Kangana Ranaut's statements about bearing the expenses of the victim, Sukhu said that Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, was doing this to garner headlines.

He said that Ranaut did not help the state during the Covid-19 pandemic but actor Aamir Khan had helped. He alleged that Kangana was doing this to win the election but this "gimmick" will not yield any result.

Earlier, Sukhu took feedback regarding the elections from the workers of the Nadaun assembly constituency. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhu interacted with workers and delegations from morning till evening at the Sera Rest House. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK