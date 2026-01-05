BJP's strength lies in its grassroots workers: UP unit chief

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary, who arrived at his hometown for the first time after becoming the president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, on Monday attributed his success to party workers and the public.

Chaudhary, who received a grand welcome at the airport here, said the strength of the BJP lies in empowering its grassroots workers.

Standing through his vehicle's sunroof, he greeted his supporters as his carcade passed by.

The new state BJP chief then proceeded to the Mohaddipur Gurdwara, where he offered prayers along with Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan.

The convoy then reached Gorakhpur University, where party workers garlanded him. He later offered floral tributes at the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Chaudhary also visited the party's regional office, where he was welcomed with fireworks by the workers.

Addressing the party workers, the seven-time MP from neighbouring Maharajganj recalled his political journey and said that Gorakhpur is the land where he started his career as a corporator in 1989 and later became the deputy mayor.

He thanked the people of Maharajganj for electing him to Parliament seven times and attributed his success entirely to the party workers and the public.

He asserted that he would fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him by the party. Calling the BJP a party for all sections of society, Chaudhary accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of being dynastic parties.

He further said that BJP workers remain active throughout the year, not just during elections.

Later, he visited the Gorakhnath Temple and offered prayers.

On this occasion, Union minister Kamlesh Paswan said the BJP is the only party where a worker can rise to the position of state president.

BJP MP Kishan also expressed his enthusiasm and said the party workers have full faith in the leadership. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK