BJP’s strike rate at 86%; Maharashtra rejects Shiv Sena UBT, NCP SP

Mumbai: BJP on Saturday scored a hat trick of victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections as the party was leading in 128 seats out of 149 seats it contested.

The winning percentage of the saffron party was 86%.

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde was leading in 53 constituencies, 65% of 81 seats it contested.

The strike rate of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar was 61%, as it was leading in 35 of the 59 seats it contested.

Congress’ strike rate was about 19% while Shiv Sena UBT had a strike rate of 20%.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) had the worst strike rate of 14%, as it was leading in 13 seats out of the 86 seats it contested.

Party Contested Lead/win Strike rate BJP 149 128 86% Shiv Sena 81 55 65% NCP 59 35 61% Congress 101 20 19% Shiv Sena UBT 95 17 20% NCP SP 86 13 14%

The counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.