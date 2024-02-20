BJP's Subhash Barala elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from the state on Tuesday, officials said. No other candidate had entered the fray.

The BJP had recently announced Barala, considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

Only one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana had fallen vacant. The state has five Rajya Sabha seats, three of which are represented by BJP members while one seat is represented by the Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda and another one is Kartikeya Sharma, a BJP-supported Independent member.

On April 2, the six-year term of incumbent and BJP's Rajya Sabha member Lieutenant General (retd) DP Vats will come to an end.

Barala, who served as state BJP chief from December 2014 to July 2020, later also remained the chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises. He had lost the October 2019 assembly polls from Tohana seat in Fatehabad district. PTI SUN NSD NSD