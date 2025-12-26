BJP’s success in town panchayat polls shows anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Friday said the recent town panchayat election results in Karnataka are a clear indicator of the failure of the Congress government and reflect growing public anger against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration.

Claiming that CM post aspirants are emerging every day, he predicted the mid-term poll in view of the ‘squabbling’ in the ruling Congress.

Addressing party workers at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Malleswaram, as part of Veer Balak Diwas commemorations, Vijayendra said people across the state were deeply dissatisfied with the Congress government.

He alleged that despite raising high expectations before coming to power, the Congress had lost its mask within 48 hours of assuming office.

"The people are cursing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration, and the town panchayat election results are a clear direction pointing to the failure of his government," Vijayendra said.

He accused the Congress of scrapping and obstructing farmer welfare schemes, noting that the party had opposed Rs 6,000 monthly financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Yojana, and an additional Rs 4,000 extended by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

He also alleged that the Congress government had stalled the Vidyanidhi scheme launched by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for the education of farmers’ children.

Referring to the recent town panchayat elections, Vijayendra said the BJP had achieved success beyond expectations, securing majorities in town panchayats including Bajpe and Kinnigoli in Dakshina Kannada district, Honnavar’s Manki in Uttara Kannada district, and Bashettihalli in Bengaluru Rural district.

He later felicitated the winning candidates from the Bashettihalli town panchayat in Doddaballapura taluk.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for branding the BJP as a party of ‘forward communities’, Vijayendra said the BJP had consistently worked to deliver justice to SCs, STs and backward classes, citing the tenure of Modi and Yediyurappa as evidence.

"Mid-term polls can happen anytime. Our workers should take a vow that whenever the polls take place, the BJP should come to power with its own strength," Vijayendra said.