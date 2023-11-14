BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Congress on inflation, development rate

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Inflation remains low and the rate of development is high during BJP rule while the figures are reversed under Congress regimes, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Despite adverse circumstances across the globe, the country's economy is gradually normalising as inflation was recorded at 4.87 per cent, he said.

Retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October, mainly due to cooling prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.

"Inflation is low and the rate of development is high when there is a BJP government whereas inflation is high and the development rate is low when they (Congress) are in power," Trivedi told reporters at a press conference.

Advertisment

"In July, Rajasthan was among the top three states where inflation was the highest (9.6 per cent) in the country. Those who used to say that the BJP destroyed the economy should see that, despite the adverse circumstances across the globe, the country's economy is gradually normalising under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Trivedi said.

He also cited a Congress rally on inflation in Jaipur where Rahul Gandhi's speech revolved around Hindutva.

"The reason for this is that they have no problem with inflation and unemployment, they only have a problem with Hindus and Hindutva. These people used to say that the BJP government would destroy the economy whereas, this time, the sales of the automobile sector, gold and four-wheelers have increased by 20 per cent to 24 per cent," he said.

Trivedi, a BJP national spokesperson, said during Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's terms as prime ministers -- when they had governments with full majority -- the country's growth rate did not go beyond 2 per cent. At the time, people used to joke that this was the Hindu growth rate. And at that time, inflation was above 15 per cent, the BJP leader claimed. PTI AG SZM