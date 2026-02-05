BJP's Sujata Patil elected mayor of Navi Mumbai; Dashrath Bhagat new deputy mayor

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Sujata Patil and Dashrath Bhagat were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday.

They were elected unopposed after Saroj Rohidas Patil withdrew her application for the post of Mayor, while Akash Balkrishna Madhavi withdrew from the Deputy Mayoral race, a civic official said.

Sujata Patil, who has previously served as a corporator and Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, expressed her gratitude to the party leadership, and asserted cleanliness, health, education, environment, and transport planning will remain her core priorities.

Former MP Sanjeev Naik said differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which flared up during campaigning, are now over.

"The Mahayuti will work unitedly for the development of Navi Mumbai. Even if the Shiv Sena sits in the opposition, I am sure they will support development works," added Naik.

In the January 15 polls to the 111-member NMMC, the BJP won 65 seats, followed by 43 for the Shiv Sena, two for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and one Independent. PTI COR BNM