BJP's Sukanta Majumdar calls for change in 2026 Bengal polls

Kolkata: Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday made a strong pitch for removing the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, accusing it of failing to address the worsening law and order situation and rising crimes against women.

Speaking at a solidarity rally for the R G Kar hospital victim at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas, Majumdar criticised the state’s ruling party for its 'appeasement politics.' He said people of the state were yearning for a government that would bring 'sushasan' (good governance) after the 2026 assembly elections.

The Union minister of state walked about 2 km from Sodpur Amarabati More to Sodpur Traffic More to express solidarity to the parents of the woman who was raped-murdered in August 2024, sparking national outrage. The victim, a medic at the state-run facility, lived in North 24 Parganas.

While a Kolkata Police civic volunteer has been arrested and convicted for the crime, the victim's parents, along with civil society members and social activists, believe there was a larger conspiracy involving more people.

They also alleged that some hospital officials, police and members of the ruling establishment helped cover up crucial evidence.

The case will now again be taken up by the Calcutta High Court following the parents’ plea.

The rally was organised in protest against the appointment of Somenath Ghosh as Panihati municipality chairman.

The parents alleged that Ghosh, the local councillor, failed to help secure justice for their daughter and instead supported the conspirators.

Ghosh, however, defended himself, saying he had always supported the grieving parents and helped them with procedural issues after the tragedy.

He expressed disappointment over the accusations but chose not to respond further, hoping for the truth and justice to prevail.

"They always depended on me and we had very good terms. It is unfortunate they later levelled baseless allegations against me. But knowing their state of mind and what happened to their daughter, I will not respond to their charges. I also wish that truth comes out and justice prevails," he said on Saturday.

Majumdar also accused TMC chief whip in assembly and local MLA Nirmal Ghosh of rushing the woman’s cremation and said under TMC rule, those behind such "attempts to hide evidence" would never be held accountable.

He also criticised police for not handing over all the evidence to central agencies, calling the appointment of the tainted councillor as chairman a 'reward.' Majumdar further accused the Mamata Banerjee government of failing in multiple areas—law and order, crimes against women, rising unemployment, and of sheltering Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the state with fake documents.

"Misgovernance has become the hallmark of this state government," Majumdar said.

"It has failed to protect Hindus from attacks on places of worship by jihadi elements. The government believes in appeasement, shielding criminals, and finding scapegoats," he added.

The BJP rally caused traffic disruptions along the B T Road and Sodepur station road for over an hour, with hundreds of BJP workers, carrying flags, crowding a half-kilometer stretch.