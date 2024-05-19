BJP's Sunday campaign blitz in Delhi with big guns from states

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) With voting in Delhi less than a week away, the BJP on Sunday deployed its big guns from states including several chief ministers in a campaign blitz to woo various communities in the cosmopolitan city.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan, firebrand leader from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha and Amravati MP Navneet Rana campaigned for party candidates on Sunday ahead of the May 25 election in seven constituencies.

They targeted the AAP-Congress alliance on a host of issues including corruption and the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

"The Mahabharata was started with 'cheerharan' (disrobing) of Draupadi and the entire Kaurava clan was finished. This is Delhi, people here will not tolerate the humiliation of any mother, sister or daughter," Chouhan said.

Addressing a poll rally in support of BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia in North West Delhi constituency's Kirari, he described Congress and AAP as 'chor chor mausere bhai' (birds of the same feather).

CM Mohan Yadav hit out at Kejriwal saying he will have to be born 100 times to become like Prime Minister Modi.

He alleged that Maliwal was assaulted at Delhi chief minister's residence and asked, "Is the head of a family not responsible for any incident happening at his house." Yadav said everyday AAP leaders and ministers were being sent to jail on corruption charges. "I think he (Kejriwal) is dishonouring Delhi people who voted for his party with high hopes," the BJP leader said.

Dhami, campaigning for BJP candidates in New Delhi, West Delhi and Chandni Chowk, assailed the INDIA bloc constituents AAP and Congress over the corruption issue.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power by using the corruption of Congress as a ladder but it has now left the Congress far behind," Dhami said.

Annamalai addressed a gathering of Tamil and Malayali community members, in support of East Delhi BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra, "The stronger the BJP becomes, the stronger the ancient Sanatan Dharma will be," he said at an election meeting in Mayur Vihar.

The BJP is pitted against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner AAP and Congress candidates, on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

"This is not the INDIA alliance but a pact with the demons of corruption. Kejriwal, who used to speak out against corruption in Delhi is now associating with the Congress to hide his corruption," Annamalai charged.

Dhami, addressing a poll meeting in Chandni Chowk seat in support of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal, said the party has resolved to implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country.

The process has been initiated by his government in Uttarakhand, he said.

"We have freed thousands of acres of government land encroached in the state. Land in many places were encroached on by putting blue, yellow and green sheets.

"We have enacted an anti-riots law. We have also made a law for recovery of damages due to loss of property in riots," Dhami said.

To prevent illegal religious conversion that was impacting demography, a law has been brought against it, he said.

The BJP leaders urged people to vote for the party candidates, saying the country will become a world leader after Narendra Modi returns as the prime minister for the third term after the Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have also campaigned in Delhi in recent days. PTI VIT RT RT