BJP's Suresh Gopi appears poised to win in Thrissur LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi appears poised for a win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable lead of over 58,000 votes against his nearest rival, according to the Election Commission figures on Tuesday.

Gopi, till around 12.15 pm, got 2,97,760 votes, surpassing the 2,93,822 total votes he received in the 2019 LS polls in Thrissur.

His nearest rival this time is CPI's V S Sunilkumar who got 2,39,241 votes till around 12.15 pm and Congress' K Muraleedharan was third with 2,33,517 votes.

The actor had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls. PTI HMP LGK TGB HMP SA