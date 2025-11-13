BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims caller from Pakistan theatened to 'blow him up'

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed to have received a call from a person in Pakistan, who threatened to “blow him up”.

The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly said he received the call on Tuesday, the day he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Adhikari said he has conveyed the details to the Union Home Ministry.

“Recently, I got a call from Pakistan threatening me,” Adhikari told reporters here.

An audio clip has gone viral in which a man is heard speaking in broken Hindi: “Main Pakistan se bol raha hoon… sambhal ke rehna, warna uda diye jaoge… Bharat mein kitne ud gaye! (I am calling from Pakistan... Be careful, otherwise you would be blown up... Many have been blown up in India).” PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

However, the callers mobile number reportedly flashed +966, the country code of Saudi Arabia.

According to language experts, the caller’s accent is nowhere close to Pakistani Urdu-Hindi. The halting tone and structure, they pointed out, sound strikingly similar to the Hindi spoken by sections of Bangladeshi migrant workers in the Gulf.

“This state has become the safest refuge for terrorists,” Adhikari asserted.

“There are no blasts here because extremist forces believe this is their safest shelter under Mamata Banerjee. And, we are the ones getting threat calls,” he alleged.

Claiming that such messages from Bangladesh are “a routine affair”, Adhikari added, “Two days ago, I got a threat call from Pakistan. From Bangladesh, I get those every day.” The West Bengal government is yet to respond to the allegations. PTI PNT RBT