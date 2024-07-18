Suvendu Adhikari shares video of Palestinian flag being waved in Bengal, police say no info

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has shared on social media a video purportedly showing a flag of Palestine being waved during a procession in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and demanded police action.

The police, however, said they "don't have any information about the incident but are looking into the matter".

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Adhikari shared the video of the Palestinian flag being waved at a religious procession in Berhampore.

"Someone has sent me this video expecting the LOP to do something about it. Tonight, the Palestinian flag is being waved in a religious procession in Berhampore, Murshidabad District. The perpetrators seem to be emboldened by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' slogan during his Oath on the floor of the Lok Sabha," Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal, said on the microblogging site.

Someone has send me this video expecting the LOP to do something about it.

Tonight, the Palestinian flag is being waved in a religious procession in Berhampore; Murshidabad District. The perpetrators seem to be emboldened by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan… pic.twitter.com/RvLDr0pE9R — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 17, 2024

The authenticity of the video, shared by Adhikari, could not be independently verified by PTI.

"I request @SPMurshidabad @ DGP @WBPolice to look into the matter urgently and if there is a shred of evidence corroborating the incident, then appropriate action is needed to be taken against such anti-national elements for unfurling and waving the flag of a foreign country on Indian soil," he posted.

When contacted, a senior police official of the district said they had "not received any complaint" and had "no information about it".

"But we are looking into the matter," he added.