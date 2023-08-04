BJP's Suvendu hails SC relief, alleges TMC govt trying to muzzle his voice

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that the TMC government in the state was trying to muzzle his voice through false cases, but he will continue to fight against it.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader hailed the Supreme Court verdict that set aside a Calcutta High Court order which had said that the state police can register an FIR against him, if they are satisfied that offence was made out, on a complaint accusing him of promoting enmity between different groups.

"The state government has been levelling one case after another against me under different pretexts. I will only say that they wants to silence my voice as the leader of the opposition," he said.

Adhikari said he was happy with the SC's verdict.

Advertisment

The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, however, alleged that Adhikari has been making objectional statements.

"He has been making objectionable comments and hateful speeches for quite some time. We are sure that the court will take note of it," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said.

The top court gave the direction on an appeal filed by Adhikari challenging the July 20 order passed by a division bench of the high court.

Advertisment

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed that it would have been appropriate for the high court to grant an opportunity to Adhikari to file a counter affidavit in the matter before issuing the interim direction in its July 20 order.

Earlier, a single judge of the high court, in its orders passed in September 2021 and December 2022, said no FIR shall be registered and no coercive steps can be taken against Adhikari.

On July 20, a division bench of the high court had dealt with a plea which alleged that Adhikari has committed an offence under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In its order, the division bench said the petition be treated as a complaint to the police authority and the state police shall exercise powers in accordance with the law and carefully examine whether the acts narrated in it disclose any offence under section 153-A of the IPC. PTI SUS SOM SOM