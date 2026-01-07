BJP's Suvendu pays homage to Nandigram villagers killed in firing in 2007

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday paid tribute to anti-land acquisition protesters who were killed in a firing incident at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district in 2007.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, “On Shaheed Tarpan Diwas, January 7, 2007, I pay my respectful homage to the three immortal martyrs of the anti-coercion Nandigram Bhumi Raksha Andolan.” The Nandigram incident dates back to January 7, 2007, when firing during protests against the proposed acquisition of farmland for a chemical hub had left at least three people dead.

The episode triggered widespread unrest in the state and eventually became a turning point in West Bengal politics, contributing to the decline of the Left Front government.

During the day, the BJP and local TMC leaders in Nandigram also observed Martyrs’ Day to remember those killed in the incident.

Commemorative events were held near the Bhanga Bera Bridge area between Khejuri and Sonachura in Nandigram.