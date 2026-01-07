BJP's Suvendu pays homage to Nandigram villagers killed in police firing in 2007

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday paid tribute to anti-land acquisition protesters who were killed in police firing at Nandigram in 2007.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, “On Shaheed Tarpan Diwas, January 7, 2007, I pay my respectful homage to the three immortal martyrs of the anti-coercion Nandigram Bhumi Raksha Andolan.” The Nandigram incident dates back to January 7, 2007, when police firing during protests against the proposed acquisition of farmland for a chemical hub had left at least three people dead.

The episode triggered widespread unrest in the state and eventually became a turning point in West Bengal politics, contributing to the decline of the Left Front government.