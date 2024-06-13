BJP's Suvendu stopped from entering Raj Bhavan along with 'post-poll violence victims'

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The police on Thursday prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from entering Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose with alleged victims of post-poll violence on Thursday, citing Section 144 of CrPC which is in force outside the Governor House, which prohibits large gatherings.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan that he would move the Calcutta High Court against the Kolkata Police’s "arbitrary" decision to stop him.

He was scheduled to meet the Governor along with alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state to demand justice so that they can return home.

But as Adhikari was about to enter the Raj Bhavan premises, his car was stopped along with other vehicles carrying the victims of the post-poll violence citing Sec 144.

“I have waited for more than one hour but the police are not allowing us inside. The Governor gave me an appointment and the police had the audacity to violate his instructions. I also communicated with the Governor’s office. As the police have stopped me from entering the Raj Bhavan premises, the Governor’s ADC told me that a report has been sought from the state government,” he said.

"We were not conducting any rally here. We have brought around 200 victims (of post-poll violence), whom the Governor allowed to come to Raj Bhavan," he said.

The BJP leader while showing pictures of post-poll violence victims, said he would move Calcutta High Court against the police.

“We have also got a considerable amount of votes and 12 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. The TMC government cannot behave in such an authoritarian style that they are not allowing us to enter the Raj Bhavan as the police look after the premises outside the Governor’s House,” he said.

Another BJP leader accused the police of double standards.

“We fail to understand how there are two sets of rules. Last year, Abhishek Banerjee organized a sit-in outside Raj Bhavan. There was no Sec 144 violation at that time, but as we want to meet the Governor, there is a violation of prohibitory orders,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP has levelled allegations of post-poll violence against the TMC, which the state's ruling party has denied.

"Allegations of TMC unleashing post-poll violence are completely wrong. It is the other way around. TMC workers have been attacked, beaten up and also killed in areas where the BJP has won the election. In Purba Medinipur district's Khejuri, our party workers have been beaten up and rendered homeless," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, secured 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

In contrast, the BJP faced a significant setback, dropping to 12 seats from the 18 it won in 2019. PTI PNT NN