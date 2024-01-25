BJP's tactics of buying MLAs harmful to politics and democracy: Congress leader Wasnik

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The BJP's tactics of buying opposition MLAs was damaging democracy and harming politics, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said on Thursday.

Advertisment

His comments came days after three-time Congress MLA CJ Chavda resigned from the Gujarat Assembly. On Thursday, Independent MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela quit, while AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani had resigned last month.

Wasnik also dubbed as arrogance the BJP's claim that it would win all 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat in the 2024 polls. The ruling party had blanked out the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 editions.

"We all saw how the BJP indulged in buying MLAs across the country. This is not good for the country's politics. To have such a party in power in Gujarat and the Centre poses a challenge not just to other political parties but to democracy itself," the Congress' general secretary in charge of Gujarat told reporters.

Advertisment

Wasnik is here to attend a meeting of the Gujarat Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) for discussions on probable Lok Sabha candidates. The meeting was attended by state unit chief Shatkisinh Gohil and screening committee chairperson Rajani Patil, among others.

"What the BJP is doing is harmful to politics and democracy. The BJP's tactics of pressuring and buying legislators is damaging our democracy. Congress is devoted to ideology and we will continue to fight on that basis. The BJP's claim of winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat shows its arrogance," Wasnik said after the meeting.

He said the party will talk to disgruntled leaders and find a way to ensure they don't leave.

Wasnik said a detailed discussion took place in the meeting held during the day regarding the Lok Sabha elections, which will take place in the first of the year.

The opinions of people and party leaders are being taken for selection of candidates, Wasnik added. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM