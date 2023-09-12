BJP's Tafajjal Hossain, Bindu Debnath sworn in as MLAs

Agartala, Sep 12 (PTI) BJP's Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath, who won the by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats on September 8, were sworn in as the members of the Tripura assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Biswabandu Sen administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues.

Opposition MLAs stayed away from the oath-taking ceremony.

"We fought the by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur with full force and won both seats by a comprehensive margin. The people have voted for the BJP candidates massively in the by-elections. I believe that the new MLAs will meet the people's aspirations," the chief minister said.

Asked about cabinet expansion, Saha told reporters, "All of you will be informed whenever we take such a decision." At present, the Saha-led government has nine ministers, and it still has room for three more ministers. PTI PS SOM