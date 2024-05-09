BJP's Tandon to file papers from Chandigarh LS seat on Friday, Nadda to address public meeting

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address a public meeting here on Friday in favour of party's Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon.

The rally will be held in Sector 27 Ramlila ground, said a party statement.

Prior to addressing the rally in Chandigarh, Nadda will hold a road show in Haryana's Panchkula while campaigning for party's Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria.

Meanwhile, BJP nominee Tandon will lead a road show before filing his nomination papers at the Chandigarh deputy commissioner's office.

Before the road show, Tandon, along with his family members, senior party leaders and party activists, will perform 'havan' at the Chandigarh BJP office.

A cultural programme by troupes from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand has also been planned before the procession starts, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Tandon engaged in conversation with the students at Panjab University Student Centre and outlined his vision to propel Chandigarh to become the next IT and financial capital of India.

He expressed his commitment to transform the city into a vibrant hub of job opportunities, and stated that the youngsters will not need to move to other cities in the country looking for jobs.

Tandon emphasised that his dream is to make the city a hub for sectors like IT, artificial intelligence and content creation so that the youth of Chandigarh do not have to move to places like Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

"The 'City Beautiful' now is known for its talented and aspirational youth that wants to achieve great heights in life. We have already taken a step in this direction. Chandigarh is going to become the first city in India which will have an incubation centre for content creators and influencers," said Tandon.

Tandon told the students that the youth have so many options to choose as a career these days.

"They can realise their dreams as the economy of the country is opening thousands of new avenues for them. It is because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that our economy is booming," he said.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh seat will be held in the seventh and last phase on June 1 and 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS