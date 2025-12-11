BJP's Tejasvi Surya accuses DMK, Congress of 'weaponising' impeachment to target judiciary

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the DMK and the Congress of "unconstitutional weaponisation of impeachment" after several Opposition MPs submitted a notice seeking the removal of Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Surya said the move amounted to "an attack on the judiciary and the impartiality of judges", alleging it was driven by "anti-Hindu sentiments" within the Opposition bloc.

"I rise to condemn the unconstitutional weaponisation of impeachment that the DMK has sought to achieve," he said, referring to the notice submitted to Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday.

It was moved by DMK MPs after Justice Swaminathan directed temple authorities in Madurai's Thirupparankundram to ensure that a lamp is lit at the Deepathoon -- located near a dargah -- triggering political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

Surya said the attempt to remove the judge was "a method to silence the judiciary", adding that "the DMK government, supported by the INDI alliance and the Congress, is trying to punish a judge for passing a reasonable order".

He also linked the move to what he described as the Congress party's historical disregard for judicial independence.

"Even during the Emergency, the Congress superseded judicial appointments and violated the sacrosanct principle of impartiality," he said.

Calling the impeachment notice "anti-Hindu and anti-judiciary", Surya urged the speaker to dismiss it.

"The country should take note of this dangerous precedent being set by the DMK and Congress," he said.

On Tuesday, several Opposition MPs, led by the DMK, submitted a notice of motion to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Swaminathan.

The judge's order directing the Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon in Thirupparankundram had sparked a political row, with the DMK alleging judicial overreach and the BJP calling the directive a matter of religious freedom. PTI UZM PRK PRK