BJP's Tejasvi Surya to join delegation to US to highlight India’s stance on Pak-backed terror

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said he will be part of a multi-party delegation visiting the US and Latin America, to present India’s stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Surya will join Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and others on the trip, which runs from May 23 to June 6.

The initiative is part of a major diplomatic outreach by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which has constituted seven multi-party delegations to travel to 32 countries and the European Union.

Each team includes retired diplomats who will assist MPs with policy and diplomatic engagement. These delegations aim to present India's firm and unified stance against terrorism and assert its right to respond to cross-border attacks.

The BJP MP said, "I will be joining Dr Shashi Tharoor in the Indian delegation of MPs to the Americas. We will take to the world, India’s message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and our demonstrated determination to put an end to it.” According to Surya, Operation Sindoor signified a precise, measured and morally justified response to Pakistan-Backed Terrorism.

The operation has become a global call for justice and through this visit, MPs cutting across parties will unitedly highlight India's stance in combating terror.

“This initiative reflects the Modi government’s commitment to building a global coalition against terrorism and advancing India’s diplomatic leadership on the world stage,” he noted.

Karnataka is being represented by two Members of Parliament in this international initiative.

Apart from Surya, Mangaluru MP Captain Brijesh Chowta will be part of another delegation heading to the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju for giving him the responsibility.