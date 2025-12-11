BJP's Thakur accuses TMC MP of using e-cigarette in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) BJP member Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused an unnamed TMC MP of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla assuring action.

During Question Hour, while asking a supplementary, Thakur wondered whether e-cigarettes are allowed in the House.

When Birla replied in the negative, the BJP MP said a TMC member has been "constantly smoking e-cigarettes in the House for the past several days".

Several BJP members then demanded action against the opposition MP.

Amid uproar, Birla urged member to maintain dignity of the House.

He said if a written complaint is lodged, he will take action.

E-cigarettes were banned in the country a few years ago. PTI NAB NAB DV DV