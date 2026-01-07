Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir on Wednesday slammed the BJP for aligning with the Congress and AIMIM in two municipal councils in Maharashtra, saying it reflects the ruling party's double standards and shows it can do anything to grab power.

Following the civic polls last month, the ruling BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership (in Thane district), sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

"This reflects the double standards of the BJP. Their mentality is to do anything to grab power," Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ahir claimed.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dubbed former ally BJP a "two-headed earthworm".

Raut claimed the BJP has supported the AIMIM in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation polls, scheduled on January 15.

From Akot to Ambernath, there is a hidden support and in some cases open backing of the BJP to the AIMIM and the Congress, he further claimed. This is a new pattern in Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha member added.

Notably, the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are partners in the ruling Mahayuti in the state.

In the 60-member Ambernath Municipal Council, the BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and NCP, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members.

In Akot, the BJP formed the 'Akot Vikas Manch' with the AIMIM, besides support from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Janshakti Party.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said such tie-ups were unacceptable and would be scrapped.

"I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken," Fadnavis told a news channel earlier in the day.