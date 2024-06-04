BJP's Udyanraje Bhosle clinches Satara LS seat in Maharashtra by margin of 32,771 votes

Pune, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, won the Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra by a margin of 32,771 votes on Tuesday.

In a closely contested fight, Bhosle polled 5,71,134 votes, while NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde got 5,38,363 votes.

Bhosale won the Satara seat on an NCP ticket in the 2019 general elections, but he later joined the BJP and lost to NCP's Shrinivas Patil in the by-election.

Though Satara was an NCP seat, the BJP managed to claim it during the seat sharing with its Mahyuti allies. PTI SPK ARU