BJP's UP MLA backs Kangana remarks on bringing back farm laws

Ghaziabad, Sep 25 (PTI) BJP's MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar on Wednesday backed party's Lok Sabha member Kangana Ranaut's remarks on bringing back the three farm laws that were withdrawn by the Centre in November 2021 after an intense protest by farmers.

Gurjar, the MLA from Loni assembly segment in Ghaziabad, made the statement even as Ranaut withdrew her remarks that kicked up a political furore. The ruling BJP had by then distanced itself from her comments.

"What Kangana Ranaut said was that there were dead bodies hanging in the farmers' movement, the whole country and the world have seen this. But no one wants to hear the truth. The farmers of this country are demanding everywhere today that the Prime Minister, who has worked to change the lives of farmers and the poor, should implement these bills," Gurjar said in a video statement.

"In this, I fully support what Kangana Ranaut has said. This is not the first time I am saying this. I have been saying this since day one," the MLA added.

However, the BJP lawmaker, who had briefly hogged the limelight for allegedly intimidating a group of protesting farmers at Ghazipur, backed Kangana's remarks. Ghazipur border on Delhi's outskirts was a key site of farmers' stir against the farm laws.

Gurjar said the Narendra Modi government has worked for improving the lives of farmers, who contribute majorly to the GDP.

"There was a web of middlemen (aadhti). Farmers could not take their produce and sell it anywhere. Policemen used to harass them. All these provisions were removed and three new provisions (bills) were brought which were aimed to uplift the farmers," he said.

He further claimed that when these bills came, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that his father's dream had been fulfilled as 'Baba' (Mahendra Singh) Tikait, had kept fighting for all three bills.

"But then Khalistanis, ISI and all these people got active (in this). I am not saying this, it is a proven thing. The tricolor was taken down. They would have created a situation like Bangladesh. So this was a matter of protest by the farmers," he said.

Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws and said those were her personal opinions and did not represent the party's stand. The actor-politician had said that since she was a BJP member now her statements should be in line with her party's policies.

The Congress on Tuesday had shared Ranaut's video on X in which the actor-politician said: "Farm laws that have been repealed should be brought back. I think this may get controversial. The laws in farmers' interest be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring farm laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity." "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said.

The proposed bills of Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- were repealed in November 2021.

The farmers' protest that started in November 2020 concluded after the Parliament repealed the three laws in November 2021.