BJP's Vandana Magre elected unopposed as Jalna mayor

Jalna, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP corporator Vandana Magre was on Friday elected unopposed as the first mayor of Maharashtra's Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC), which was formed in 2023, as no other party fielded a candidate against her.

Rajesh Raut, another corporator of the BJP, was also elected unopposed to the post of deputy mayor.

Both of them will occupy the post for 15 months, following which the party will give a chance to other candidates, a local leader said.

Friday was the last day to file the nomination forms to both the posts.

The formal announcement of their election will be made on Monday, a civic official said.

In May 2023, the state government elevated the status of the Jalna Municipal Council to a municipal corporation. Last month's municipal poll was the first election of the Jalna civic body since the elevation.

In the 65-member JMC, the BJP secured a majority by winning 41 seats, while Shiv Sena won 12 seats, Congress nine, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) two, and an independent.

As no nominations were filed by other parties for the posts of mayor or deputy mayor, the election process was completed unopposed. The party-wise strength in the corporation includes The mayor's position was reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman candidate.

Magre's name had been doing rounds since the beginning. She is known to be a supporter of former MLA Kailash Gorantyal.

As decided by the BJP, the tenure of both the posts will be for 15 months, enabling other aspirants to get an opportunity later, BJP leader Bhaskar Danve said.

Magre, along with two dozen former councillors in Jalna, had joined the BJP from the Congress last year.

A meeting was held in Jalna on Thursday to finalise the name of the BJP candidate for the two posts. The meeting was chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve. PTI COR NP