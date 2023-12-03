BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy emerges as giant slair: Defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy assembly constituency on Sunday.

He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes.

Speaking to media, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment.

"I feel that I am fortunate to win against those two (KCR and Revanth Reddy). People will vote for you even without money and liquor. I always believe that people are not corrupt, it is leaders," he said.

He further said he considered both KCR and Revanth Reddy as opponents only. PTI GDK GDK KH