BJP's victory in 3 states will pave way for 2024 LS poll win: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday asserted that the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will pave the way for the party's win in Lok Sabha elections due next year.

He said that people have rejected the Congress's "divisive campaign" in the three states.

"The Congress, which had spearheaded a divisive campaign in the three states, got a befitting reply with people rejecting it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tireless efforts for the development of women, poor, farmers and youth have paid off," he told reporters at the party headquarters.

"The BJP's massive victory in the three states will pave the way for the saffron party's win in the Lok Sabha elections due next year. The massive mandate in favour of the BJP indicates that the saffron party not only formulates welfare schemes but also ensures those reach the beneficiaries," he added.

Claiming that the result in the three states has sent a clear message to "those who give bogus promises and assist anti-national forces", Saha said people have overwhelmingly accepted the PM's "strong steps against corruption".

Heaping praises on the well-crafted election strategies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president J P Nadda leading the party to victory in the assembly polls, Saha said the party hopes to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura in the 2024 general elections.

Saha said MHA advisor AK Mishra visited Tripura and discussed with him and other stakeholders matters related to the development of the tribal people of the northeastern state.

He clarified that the Centre has not appointed Mishra as an interlocutor for talks with any political party.