BJP's victory in Delhi reflects people's trust in saffron party, PM's leadership: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the BJP's "resounding victory" in Delhi reflects the people's enduring trust in the saffron party and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He congratulated PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

"Modi magic sweeps Delhi. It is a resounding victory for the BJP in Delhi. This historic mandate reflects the people's enduring trust in the BJP and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he wrote on Facebook.

The BJP on Saturday cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

The BJP won or was leading in 49 of the 70 seats, comfortably over the majority mark of 36, and the AAP was way behind with 21, according to the Election Commission website.

The Congress, which had ruled for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, came up nought in the bipolar contest.

Saha said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and all dedicated Delhi Pradesh karyakartas (party workers). This spectacular victory showcases the nation's growing trust in BJP." Later speaking to the reporters, the chief minister alleged that the AAP government in Delhi was involved in corrupt practices.

"It (the victory) was on the cards and the BJP won Delhi after several years. The way Modji has been working for the people, I knew that voters of Delhi would repose faith in the BJP." BJP Tripura unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee also congratulated Modi.

"This victory belongs to Modi ji and the people of Delhi. After 27 years, the lotus is bloomed in Delhi. I thanked the people of Delhi for keeping faith in Modi ji," he said. PTI PS BDC