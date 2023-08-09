BJP's Vijay Goel likens PM Modi to 'modern-day Mahatma Gandhi' during Tiranga Yatra

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "modern-day Mahatma Gandhi" during a 'Tiranga Yatra' led by him on the 81st anniversary of Quit India Movement.

Goel, the vice chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, led the Yatra from Rajghat to Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park near Red Fort here where participants raised slogans on freedom of India from corruption, poverty, filth and casteism.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942 against the then British rulers of the country.

"Addressing the participants of the Tiranga Yatra, Goel went on to liken Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a modern-day Mahatma Gandhi, and said that under his leadership, the country is striving to tackle the challenges of poverty and corruption while adhering to the principles laid down by Mahatma Gandhi," a statement by the BJP leader's office said.

He further said that under the leadership of Modi, the country today is reflecting the sentiment for corruption, nepotism, and dynastic politics to quit India. The prime minister has called upon the youth to understand Mahatma Gandhi's role in the freedom struggle and embrace his teachings for nation-building, he said. Goel added that the Tiranga Yatra was in sync with Modi's vision of an inclusive and prosperous India as well as his vision to fight social evils. PTI VIT SRY SRY