BJP's Vijay Goel to collect soil from Gandhi, Nehru memorials for 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Former Union minister Vijay Goel will collect soil from the memorials of great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, in Delhi as part of the 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign.

Goel, the vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and a former chief of the BJP's Delhi unit, said there is no politics in it.

"Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to all former prime ministers in the new Parliament building. We are just carrying forward his message of unity of all to make India a strong and vibrant nation," Goel said.

Addressing a press conference, Goel said the soil collection will begin with Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat on September 23.

Soil from the memorials of other great personalities, including former prime ministers Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayi and Socialist leader Jagjivan Ram, will be collected, he said.

Modi in July announced the 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign in the run-up to Independence Day to honour martyred bravehearts.

Under the campaign, an 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be conducted in Delhi in which soil from different corners of the country in 7,500 'kalash' will be carried close to the National War Memorial where an 'Amrit Vatika' will come up. PTI VIT SZM