Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Vishnu Dayal Ram won Palamu Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2.88 lakh votes defeating RJD's Mamta Bhuiyan, the Election Commission of India said.

Ram, a former director general of police, bagged 7,70,362 votes while Bhuiyan polled 4,81,555 votes.

The BJP leader retained the seat.

He had won the seat in 2019 by defeating RJD’s Ghuran Ram by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes. PTI NAM/SAN NN