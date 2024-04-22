BJP's Vishweshwar Reddy, Seetaram Naik among candidates to file nominations in T'gana

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BB Patil, Seetaram Naik and Congress nominee Athram Suguna were among many candidates who submitted their nominations in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal accompanied Vishweshwar Reddy when he filed the nomination as BJP nominee from Chevella here.
Goyal expressed confidence that BJP candidates would be hugely successful in Telangana.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended roadshows in support of BJP candidates Seetaram Naik (Mahabubabad) and Saidi Reddy (Nalgonda).
A BJP wave is palpable in Telangana just like all over India, he said on X.
Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy addressed a rally in support of Congress nominee from Adilabad Athram Suguna.
Meanwhile, a police woman is likely to face action after she allegedly hugged BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha during a public event, sources claimed. A purported video of the incident has gone viral.
Polling for the LS elections would be held in Telangana on May 13. PTI SJR SJR SS